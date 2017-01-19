Chester-le-Street so close to cup upset – but Robins progress in shoot-out

Chester-le-Street took First Division leaders North Shields to a penalty shoot-out before exiting the Brooks Mileson Memorial Northern League Cup in last night’s third round tie.

The bottom club rocked the Robins with a sixth-minute opening goal from Dominic Laws, who capitalised on defensive hesitation by defender Jordan Summerly to fire home, following a cross into the box.

Chester keeper Jack Wilson made a superb stop to deny namesake Dam Wilson from close range on the half hour mark.

Wilson saved the visitors again in the 56th minute, making a double save to keep out efforts from Summerly and sub Gary Ormston.

Dan McGuire fired wide for Chester as they went close to a clinching second goal, and they paid the price as prolific marksman Gareth Bainbridge equalised four minutes from time, shooting home in off the post.

In the shoot-out, North Shields won 4-2, with Ormston hitting the winner. Chester scored their first two spot-kicks but missed the next two.

Whitley Bay travelled to Shildon and were thumped 4-0.

Goals from Billy Greulich-Smith, Anthony Bell, who fired a brace including a penalty which sent keeper Thomas Flynn the wrong way, and Amar Purewal steered the Railwaymen through.

Washington will visit Dunston UTS for their third round tie on Tuesday.