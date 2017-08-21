Callen doubles up as Sunderland RCA make excellent FA Cup progress

Have your say

Sunderland RCA made magnificent progress into today’s first qualifying round of the Emirates FA Cup, demolishing Ashington 4-0 on Saturday.

The Meadow Park men deservedly went ahead just before the half hour mark.

James Cassidy gets in a header for Sunderland RCA against Ashington. Picture by Kevin Brady,

Stephen Callen and Michael Charlton combined to good effect down the RCA left, with the latter firing in a fierce shot which keeper Conor Grant only managed to parry, allowing striker Nathan O’Neill to tap home from five yards.

RCA doubled their lead in super style, courtesy of Callen, who picked up the ball 25 yards out, turning and slamming in a tremendous effort which gave Grant no chance.

Grant denied Callen a third soon after, before Martin Swales’ men made it 3-0 with a brilliant goal, full of flicks and incisive passes as Callen and sub James Cassidy worked it well, with the latter crossing for the impressive Dylan Elliott, who fired home in comprehensive fashion.

Ashington were reeling and RCA added a fourth goal when Elliott’s determination won the ball and he fed Callen, who worked his way into the box before beating Grant with a fierce strike from an acute angle.

Boss Swales was delighted with the result, saying: “We controlled the game from the off and never let them into it.

“But for their keeper, it could have been more and I will be looking forward to the draw and hopefully we will get a home one.”

Shildon maintained their good form by making cup progress at Guisborough, with a 5-1 victory.

The Priorymen took a third-minute lead through Steve Roberts, but Kyle May headed an equaliser four minutes later.

A three-goal burst, shortly after half-time, ensured the visitors’ safe passage. Michael Rae hit two in two minutes and Adam Burnicle made it 4-1 in the 49th minute, before Anthony Peacock completed the rout in the 58th minute.

Consett enjoyed a comfortable 4-0 home win over Second Division Heaton Stannington.

Two goals from Michael Sweet, one in each half, and further efforts from Michael MacKay and Nathan Lawrence, sealed the win.

Marske United secured a commendable 1-1 draw at Evo-Stik League side Scarborough Athletic, with a penalty for each side in the first half.

Boro took the lead on 29 minutes, when Michael Coulson converted, but Craig Gott ensured a replay with his spot-kick five minutes later.

Whitley Bay also replay tomorrow, after a 1-1 draw at Penrith, with Thomas Potter their marksman.

Scott Heslop struck for Dunston UTS, but they lost 2-1 at Barnoldswick Town, and Andrew Grant Soulsby hit Newton Aycliffe’s goal in a 2-1 loss at Bradford side Albion Sports.

Paul Brayson and John Campbell steered Newcastle Benfield home 2-1 at Goole. South Shields saw off Bridlington Town 3-1, with efforts from Luke Sullivan, Matty Pattison and Cogdon,

In Division Two of the Ebac Northern League, Durham City lost for the first time this season, 3-1 at Billingham Town.

Liam Travers set the Teessiders on their way in the 41st minute, only for new signing Daniel Madden to equalise on the stroke of half-time. Connor Dunlavey (53) and Travers (84) sealed City’s fate.

Chester-le-Street lost for the second time, going down 2-0 at home to Crook Town.

After a goalless first period, the Cestrians had Craig Marron sent off and the visitors capitalised, taking a 74th-inute lead through Kyle Morris. Seven minutes later, Daniel Smith fireda killer second.

Easington Colliery trounced visitors Esh Winning 6-2.

The home side went 2-0 up through Jack Pounder and David Paul, only for Daniel Kent to pull one back.

Pounder made it 3-1 just on half-time and, in the second period, David Vincent and Paul, claiming his second of the match, extended the lead.

Pounder completed his hat-trick on 81 minutes, before Esh’s Max Stoker replied late on.

Two Law Town are second after a 1-1 draw at Alnwick.

Lewis Harrison gave the visitors a 36th-minute lead, but Lewis Coyle levelled with a superb long-range shot.

Brandon United went down 1-0 at home to Thornaby, courtesy of a last-minute Jack Bailey goal, while Willington lost 2-0 to visitors Whickham, with Kyle Wharton and Joe Mole on target.

Hebburn Town are fourth after a 2-2 draw at West Allotment Celtic. Callum Smith and Channon North notched for Hebburn, who had Craig Malley red-carded deep into stoppage time.

Ian Dunn (55) and Shaun Reay (80) struck for Celtic as they rallied to lead 2-1.