Busy weekend of Over-40s cup finals at Wearmouth CW

The Alan Spedding Cup final will see Ferryhill Greyhound up against Whitley Bay Seahorse at Wearmouth CW tomorrow (10.30am).

Greyhound won 4-2 in their semi-final at Grindon Broadway last week, while Seahorse pipped South Shields 4-3.

In their tie, Grindon failed to rediscover their sparkle of recent games, despite going ahead on five minutes when Paul Griffiths rounded the keeper to slot home.

Ferryhill equalised seven minutes into the second half, Mullen scoring, then they took complete command, hitting three goals in 10 minutes to all but settle the game, with Mullen completing his hat-trick and Hodgson also netting.

Cliff reduced the deficit to 4-2, but Grindon’s late pressure failed to get them any closer.

Meanwhile, Wearmouth CW also stages the Kenny Ball Cup final between old rivals Marden and Hartlepool Touchdown (10.30am).