Ashbrooke Belford House pull out as Wearside League go with 18 teams for the 2017-18 season

The TWR Bifolds Wearside League will compete with 18 teams in the coming season, a drop of two from last term.

Durham County Trophy winners Ashbrooke Belford House have withdrawn from the league, meaning only two city clubs – Silksworth CW and Sunderland West End – will take part in the 2017-18 campaign.

Ashbrooke joined from the Durham Alliance League in the summer of 2007 and had a best finish of sixth place in 2012-13.

Champions Jarrow have moved up to the Northern League, with no replacement team being relegated, while Seaham Red Star Reserves folded towards the end of last season.

The only new team is Hebburn Town Reserves, a newly-formed side linked to their Northern League parent club.

Hebburn will play their home weekend matches on the 4G pitch at Castle View Enterprise School in Castletown, Sunderland. Midweek games will be staged at Hebburn Sports Ground.

The season will start on Saturday, August 12, with the Alan Hood Charity Cup dominating proceedings.

The only league game on opening day sees Silksworth CW at home to Redcar Athletic in an intriguing battle of the sides who finished sixth and second respectively in the league last term.

In the Alan Hood Cup, Sunderland West End begin with a preliminary round trip to Coxhoe Athletic, while Boldon CA entertain Wolviston and newcomers Hebburn Town Reserves host Darlington Reserves.

All clubs represented at the Wearside League presentation night received a glass plaque to mark their service in the league’s 125th year, while league chairman Peter Maguire received a glass football from Durham County FA president Ian Shuttleworth to mark the anniversary.

Cup draws

Shipowners Charity Cup, preliminary round: 1 Stokesley Sports Club v Hartlepool, 2 Hebburn Town Reserves v Annfield Plain

First round: 3 Coxhoe Athletic v Harton & Westoe, 4 Redcar Athletic v Darlington Reserves, 5 Prudhoe Town v Winner of 2, 6 Silksworth CW v Wolviston, 7 Richmond Town v South Shields Reserves, 8 Windscale v Boldon CA, 9 Winner of 1 v Leam Rangers, 10 Sunderland West End v Cleator Moor Celtic

Quarter-finals: 7 v 5, 10 v 4, 6 v 3, 8 v 9

Monkwearmouth Charity Cup, preliminary round: 1 Leam Rangers v Darlington Reserves, 2 Silksworth CW v Boldon CA

First round: 3 Windscale v Coxhoe Athletic, 4 South Shields Reserves v Annfield Plain, 5 Winner of 1 v Prudhoe Town, 6 Hebburn Town Reserves v Redcar Athletic, 7 Wolviston v Stokesley Sports Club, 8 Richmond Town v Harton & Westoe, 9 Sunderland West End v Cleator Moor Celtic, 10 Winner of 2 v Hartlepool

Quarter-finals: 8 v 7, 6 v 3, 9 v 10, 5 v 4

Alan Hood Charity Cup, preliminary round: 1 Coxhoe Athletic v Sunderland West End, 2 Cleator Moor Celtic v Prudhoe Town

First round: 3 Hebburn Town Reserves v Darlington Reserves, 4 Winner of 1 v Silksworth CW, 5 Winner of 2 v Redcar Athletic, 6 Hartlepool v Harton & Westoe, 7 Boldon CA v Wolviston, 8 Leam Rangers v Annfield Plain, 9 Richmond Town v Windscale, 10 Stokesley Sports Club v South Shields Reserves

Quarter-finals: 5 v 6, 10 v 9, 4 v 7, 8 v 3