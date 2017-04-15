Ashbrooke Belford House in dreamland with stunning Durham County Trophy final victory

Ashbrooke Belford House enjoyed the greatest day in their history after sensationally beating Jarrow 4-1 to win the Durham County Trophy.

Harry Graham, Kieron Stokoe, David Scott and Stephen Bogie steered the Sunderland underdogs home in the final at Eppleton CW, while Andrew Wilkinson scored for Wearside League champions elect Jarrow.

Captain Nathan Burrell lifts the Durham County Trophy

It was an incredible turnaround, as Jarrow went into half-time 1-0 ahead. Their opening goal came in the 17th minute, after good build-up play, with the ball being worked out to Wilkinson on the left, who slotted home with ease past Ashbrooke keeper Nathan Brown.

Despite trailing, Ashbrooke manager Stu Burton said he didn’t panic.

“We told the lads to keep playing the way they had been, and the result would work itself out,” revealed Burton.

And those words must have worked as Belford came out in the second half and completely dominated.

Ashbrooke Belford House celebrate

The equaliser came on 57 minutes, as midfielder Graham found some space just outside the box on the left-side, before curling in a wicked shot in off the upright, leaving Jarrow goalkeeper Mark English helpless.

The Wearsiders then took the lead on 64 minutes, as left-back Stokoe whipped in a free-kick from the right touchline which evaded everyone and found its way into the bottom corner.

At 2-1, the game was end-to-end with a header from Jarrow’s Peter Kane hitting the crossbar, and Belford’s Kyle Sumner had an effort cleared off the line.

But, on 82 minutes, Ashbrooke wrapped the game up as substitute Scott found himself free in the area, before finishing from close range.

The Belford lads put the icing on the cake with a memorable fourth goal as striker Stephen Bogie smashed home from 30 yards to spark wild celebrations.

Burton said: “We’re delighted. We felt like we were the stronger of the two teams throughout the game, and we got what we deserved.

“It’s fantastic as, in the build-up to the game, we hadn’t been in good form, but we’ve definitely saved our best performance of the season for the game it mattered most in!”