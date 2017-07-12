58 clubs on board for new Sunderland Sunday League season

The Sunderland Sunday League’s new season will start on August 13 – with 58 clubs on board.

There will be 12 teams in the Premier, First, Second and Fourth Divisions, with 10 in the Third.

A number of new clubs have joined up for the first time

League Cup, first round draw (ties: August 27): Ryhope New Railway v Kings Arms, Victoria Gardens v Board Inn, SR Dons v The Stella, Wear United v Victory Club, Thorney Close v Witherwack, Port of Call v Oddies, Lakeside SSC v Farringdon Paragon, The Lansdowne v Penshaw CC, Myers v Herrington CW, The Grange v Pennywell Comrades, AFC Wearside v Farringdon Detached, The Dolphin v Cherry Tree, Southwick v Teal Farm, Penshaw Grey Horse v Wearmouth CW Juniors, Washington Colliery v Hylton Castle TWR, RCA Grangetown Florists v Silksworth CC, Royal Marine v O’Briens Waste Recycling, Jolly Potters v AFC Houghton, TC Plastics v Ryhope Foresters, Ashbrooke Hendon v The Park, New Town v Millfield Free Gardeners, Ashbrooke SSC v Sunderland Railway, Hendon Athletic v Park View, Washington New Tavern v Millfield Oddies, Terminus v Willow Pond. Byes: Ryhope Top House, Redhouse Last Orders, Mill View CIU, Grange Park, Washington Juniors, Westmount, Nookside