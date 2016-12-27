Wednesday boss hails his Magpie slayers as Benitez refuses to make excuses

Sheffield Wednesday boss Carlos Carvalhal was thrilled with last night’s 1-0 Championship victory at Newcastle.

A fifth Owls win in six games, courtesy of Glenn Loovens’ second-half header, had Carvalhal enthusing: “We played absolutely fantastic.

“We kept the ball well and were a threat to Newcastle’s goal all the time. We created clear chances to score – my players were fantastic and deserve the three points.

“Newcastle’s best player was their goalkeeper. He made three or four fantastic saves.

“It was an important win. We deserved the win, playing against the strongest team in the competition.

“We prepared very well for the game, we have a way to play, we have big principles and are not an easy team to play against.

“We go step by step, game by game and let’s see what position we will achieve in May.”

Wednesday hero Loovens said: “To score the winner was a great feeling. I didn’t quite know how to celebrate! But I’m so happy for the team and the fans.”

Meanwhile, Magpie boss Rafa Benitez refused to make excuses, despite being unhappy at some first-half decisions from referee Paul Tierney.

“We were not very happy with some decisions, but I cannot make any excuse,” said Benitez.

“Four defeats at home is not ideal for us and we know that we have to be better.

“We have to learn how to draw sometimes, and maybe if we learn that we can have a better second half of the season.

“Instead of just thinking that we have to win every game, we have to learn that sometimes you might not be able to win every game.

“We seem to think that is what we have to do, but if you cannot win it, maybe you can draw it

“We need to understand that when we don’t win, sometimes we can draw and maybe.”