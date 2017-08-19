Transfer activity will go to the wire, fears Newcastle boss

Rafa Benitez fears Newcastle United’s transfer business will go to the wire.

Benitez is still looking to bring in a winger and a goalkeeper before the transfer window closes, however he must first trim his squad.

Benitez is looking to move on a number of players, and he believes the Magpies will be active in the final days, and even hours, of the window.

“I think it will be until the end, because you have teams with massive money and a lot of teams without money,” said Benitez.

“So these teams, everybody, is waiting until the last minute, maybe, to put you in a position where you have to sell players cheaply and then you are maybe trying to do the same. It depends.”

Benitez, speaking ahead of tomorrow’s Premier League game at Huddersfield, would not be drawn on how many more players he feels he needs.

“It depends on the players that we can move out,” he said. “We have to manage a situation that’s not ideal, but that’s what we have.”

Asked if he had to sell before buying, Benitez added: “We have to balance both if we can.

“In terms of the timing, maybe it’s not exactly that you have to do this to do that, but we are working with everything together trying to do both things at the same time.”

At least six senior players have been told to find new clubs: Tim Krul, Achraf Lazaar, Emmanuel Riviere, Jack Colback, Grant Hanley and Massadio Haidara.

Asked if there had been interest in them, Benitez said: “Yes, some of them. They (other clubs) are asking, but obviously the offer less money than you are expecting and then you are asking for more money.”

Colback, though, will NOT be moving to Aston Villa after Steve Bruce denied interest in the out-of-favour ex-Sunderland midfielder.