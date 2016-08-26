Teen star thrilled by long-term boost

Newcastle forward Adam Armstrong has signed a new five-year contract.

Armstrong scored 20 goals on loan for Coventry last season, and could be loaned out again this term.

“I’m over the moon,” said the 19-year-old. “I’ve been working hard on the training pitch, and I did well last season, so to get the reward is massive for me, and I think it’s the next step.

“I’ll keep working hard every day and progress.”

Newcastle are tracking Chelsea winger Christian Atsu, who has had loans at Malaga, Bournemouth and Everton in recent seasons.