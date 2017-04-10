Sheffield Wednesday 2 Newcastle Utd 1: Diame focuses on Leeds crunch after Hillsborough setback

Mohamed Diame admits that Newcastle United simply weren’t good enough at Hillsborough in Saturday’s 2-1 Championship defeat.

Second-half goals from Tom Lees and former Sunderland striker Steven Fletcher earned the play-off chasing Owls three crucial points and left the Magpies two points behind leaders Brighton, albeit still 10 ahead of third-top Huddersfield, with just five games to go.

Diame – who fired Hull City into the Premier Leagu last season with a goal against Wednesday in the play-off final at Wembley – says the players must do whatever it takes to get the Tynesiders over the line.

“Now, it’s nearly the end, so it doesn’t matter if we have plenty of games or not,” said the midfielder.

“We just need to give everything. It’s the last part of the race, and we just need to be there.”

Diame labelled the defeat, following an error-ridden performance, a “massive disappointment”.

The former Senegal international said: “We had a big opportunity to get back at the top of the league, and it was a big disappointment for everyone.

“We have a week to recover and think about the next game, which is a massive one at home (against Leeds on Good Friday). The team have to stay focused and stay confident. We’re still in a good situation.”

Newcastle have the joint-best defensive record in the Championship with Brighton, having conceded 35 goals in their 41 games.

But Benitez bemoaned the “mistakes” his team made all over the pitch at Hillsborough.

Lees met a free-kick with a header, while Fletcher nodded a long throw-in past Karl Darlow.

“We knew they had big players who are good in the air like Fletcher,” said Diame. “It was just a bad game. Sometimes that happens.

“The most important thing is to have a reaction at home.”

Diame’s midfield partner Jonjo Shelvey struck the crossbar with an audacious shot from the halfway line late in the first half.

And he threw the visitors a late lifeline with an 88th-minute goal after Wednesday goalkeeper Keiren Westwood parried a shot from sub Aleksandar Mitrovic.

“In the first half, they started very well,” said 29-year-old Diame. “We didn’t have a good first half, but the second half was a little bit better.

“It wasn’t enough. I think it was a bad game for lots of us in the team. In this league, you have to give everything every single game. It’s going to be tough until the end.”

Newcastle need a maximum of nine points from their remaining five games to secure automatic promotion. They entertain Leeds on Friday night before an Easter Monday trip to Ipswich.

“Everyone at the club, I think, has to stay calm,” said Diame. “We’re going to give everything to try to win this league. It’s not going to be easy, but we’re still fighting.”

Sheffield Wednesday: Westwood, Hunt, Lees, Loovens (Sasso 46), Pudil, Wallace (Semedo 73), Jones, Bannan, Reach, Hooper (Rhodes 58), Fletcher. Subs not used: Wildsmith, Winnall, Palmer, Forestieri. Booked: Bannan, Wallace. Goals: Lees 59, Fletcher 68

Newcastle: Darlow, Anita, Lascelles, Mbemba, Dummett, Ritchie (Mitrovic 78), Shelvey, Diame (Atsu 72), Gouffran, Perez, Gayle (Murphy 29). Subs not used: Haidara, Elliot, Gamez, Ameobi. Booked: Diame. Goal: Shelvey 88.

Att: 28,883. Ref: Stuart Attwell (Warwickshire).