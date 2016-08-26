Revealed! The trio of Premier League clubs bidding for Newcastle’s Moussa Sissoko

Newcastle United are braced for 11th-hour bids for Moussa Sissoko from a trio of Premier League clubs – but the midfielder could yet stay at St James’s Park.

European and English clubs have enquired about Sissoko, who is keen to play Champions League football.

Everton, Crystal Palace and West Bromwich Albion are keen on signing the unsettled 27-year-old, while there has also been firm interest from Real Madrid, Juventus and Inter Milan.

However, the offers, up to now, have not been anywhere near the club’s £35million asking price.

United mangaer Rafa Benitez does not want to sell Sissoko on deadline day, but his future could yet be decided in the final hours of the window.

“We have had clubs asking about Sissoko,” said Benitez.

“But the offers have not been good enough, and so he is still here.

“We don’t know what will happen now, but if they come with the right offer, maybe we can say ‘yes’.

“If it is not the right offer, then maybe he has to stay here. We will definitely not consider a loan deal.

“We have had some bids, but they have not been big enough.”

Benitez handed Sissoko, yet to play this season, the captain’s armband late last season as the club battled to stay in the Premier League, and he has again praised his “professionalism”, though he will not be involved in Saturday evening’s Championship game against Brighton and Hove Albion.

“He is training well,” said Benitez.

“He’s been a good professional.

“We are dealing with him, we are managing him and he has been training well.”

Meanwhile, Gael Bigirimana has rejoined former club Coventry City on a permanent deal.