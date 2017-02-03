Rafa Benitez vows NOT to quit Newcastle - but fires transfer warning to Mike Ashley

Rafa Benitez says he won't quit Newcastle United - but has fired a transfer warning to Mike Ashley.

Benitez's future was thrown into doubt this week amid reports he was unhappy with Newcastle's January transfer window.

The Magpies boss had hoped to add to his squad, with Andros Townsend his main target.

But a deal for the Crystal Palace winger fell through, leaving Benitez shocked and disappointed.

However, he has urged the club to pull together ahead of tomorrow's crunch Championship clash with Derby County, but says Ashley must learn from mistakes in the past.

Benitez said: "We cannot blame each other now. My priority is the next game and promotion. I will not quit.

"But don't make the same mistakes that this club has made in the past.

"We have finished the transfer window, we have a good squad and I have confidence in them.

"I am ready to fight to get three points in the next game, and promotion at the end of the season.

"If we want to be stronger, we have to stick together. When the fans are behind the team, we are stronger."