Rafa Benitez reveals his transfer hope after Newcastle open their pre-season campaign

Rafa Benitez was heartened by what he saw from Newcastle United at Tynecastle.

Benitez's side beat Heart of Midlothian 2-1 last night thanks to two goals from Dwight Gayle.

Gayle, Jonjo Shelvey, Siem de Jong and Rolando Aarons all caught the eye in the first half.

"I think it was a good test," Benitez told NUFC TV.

"Normally when you change players, they are not settled down. They need some time. Then you stop the game with the substitutions.

"But the first half was quite good, quite entertaining."

Florian Lejeune (Pic: Stephen Dobson)

On Gayle's goals, Benitez said: "For all the striker to score goals is key to keep them happy and working harder.

"It has been really good for him and also the team. It will give him more confidence."

Asked about the defensive mistakes which led to a penalty and Hearts' goal, Benitez added: "In the first game you will see something right – and something wrong. You need to adjust the team.

"Hopefully, we can bring some players and add what we are looking for."

United have signed two players – Christian Atsu and Florian Lejeune – so far this summer.

And the club has been involved in talks with Norwich City over a move for Jacob Murphy.

Newcastle have had an £8million bid for the winger turned down by the Championship club.

Benitez will take his team to Ireland tomorrow for a week-long training camp.