Rafa Benitez reveals he's tracked new boy Joselu since Real Madrid days

Rafa Benitez has hailed the 'potential' of new striker Joselu after completing a £5million swoop for the Spaniard.

Benitez made the 27-year-old his sixth signing of the summer after the player put pen to paper on a three-year deal, joining from Stoke City.

Joselu had a tough spell at the Premier League club after his move from Hannover 96, but Benitez says he knows all about the former Spain Under-21 international's ability from when the striker was a youngster in Real Madrid's academy.

Joselu came through the ranks at the Bernebau and starred for Real's B team but only made a couple of first team appearances - scoring once - before spells in Germany earned him a move to Stoke.

Now Benitez has challenged the player to kickstart his career and offer an option in attack to Dwight Gayle and Aleksandar Mitrovic.

Benitez said: "We have known Joselu since his days at the Real Madrid academy, and we know that he has the potential to do well for us.

"Obviously he has experience of English football and the Premier League and that was another thing we took into consideration. We think if we can exploit his full potential he will be a good signing for us.

"He knows and accepts the challenge we've given him at Newcastle United and he's keen to come and fight for a position in the team."