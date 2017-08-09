Rafa Benitez delivers bombshell to Jack Colback at Newcastle

Have your say

Jack Colback's set to be left out of Newcastle United's 25-man Premier League squad.

Colback was not involved in the club's final pre-season friendly against Hellas Verona on Sunday.

And the Gazette understands that Rafa Benitez does not intend to name him in his squad.

Colback, signed from Sunderland in 2014, has two years left on his United deal.

The 27-year-old is available for transfer, though his wages could prove a stumbling block to a move to a Championship club.

Colback, unlike Tim Krul, Achraf Lazaar and Emmanuel Riviere, has not been told to train at the club's Academy.

The former England Under-21 international had played a full part in Newcastle's pre-season campaign up to last week's win over Wolfsburg.

Colback, a boyhood fan, was an unused substitute at the AOK Stadion along with Dwight Gayle.

United – who kick off their campaign with a home game against Tottenham Hotspur on Sunday – must submit their initial squad to the Premier League by Friday.

Newcastle manager Rafa Benitez needs to move on a number of players this month.

“We are trying to move players out to bring players in,” said Benitez. “We know where we are and what we need.”

Krul, Lazaar and Riviere – who have been told to find new clubs – will not be included in United's squad.

And there could be other omissions when the list is handed to the Premier League.

Colback joined Newcastle on a free transfer during Alan Pardew's tenure.

The Killingworth-born player had joined Sunderland's Academy at the age of 10.

