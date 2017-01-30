Oxford Utd 3 Newcastle Utd 0: No excuses for FA Cup KO, insists keeper Sels

Keeper Matz Sels says there were NO excuses for Newcastle United’s FA Cup capitulation at League One club Oxford United on Saturday.

The Tynesiders’ 1,787 travelling vented their anger at the final whistle, and Sels understood their reaction to the fourth-round defeat.

Kane Hemmings turned the opener home from four yards after Chey Dunkley headed Chris Maguire’s cross back from the far post in the 47th minute

Aleksandar Mitrovic passed up the chance to equalise on 67 minutes when his penalty was saved by Simon Eastwood, before further home goals from Curtis Nelson, heading home Rob Hall’s corner, and Toni Martinez, with a well-placed looping header on his debut, sealed the shock result.

“I can understand the supporters,” confessed Sels, who replaced Karl Darlow in goal as one of nine changes made by boss Rafa Benitez.

“They expect more from the team. No excuses.

“We’re very disappointed.

“We knew they would start aggressively. I think we created three big chances in the first half.

“Maybe we had to score, because in football, if you don’t take your chances, you will get a goal against you.”

Championship high-fliers Newcastle created a number of chances – two fell to Mitrovic – in the first half, but they couldn’t take advantage and Oxford capitalised.

Sels felt the outcome would have been different had Mitrovic, back from injury, been able to convert his penalty. “It was maybe a good moment to score, but it’s football,” said Sels.

“It was difficult pitch, and that was maybe an advantage for the home team, but I think we created enough to win this game.”

Sels felt Simon Eastwood, his opposite number, was the man of the match, adding: “He saved the penalty, and also in the first half he made a few good saves.”

Sels also felt Newcastle weren’t helped by the Kassam Stadium pitch.

“The pitch was not very good, but that’s not an excuse,” said the Belgium Under-21 international.

“We have to take our chances. We could have won this game.

“First half, I think we played well. After the penalty, we had to come out and go for the goal. We had opportunities.”

Second-placed Newcastle have a home double-header in the Championship this week. Wednesday night’s home game against QPR is followed by the visit of Derby on Saturday.

Newcastle are two points behind leaders Brighton, who were knocked out of the FA Cup by non-league Lincoln City at the weekend.

“In the beginning there was one objective – to win the league,” said Sels. “We have to focus on that now. We play twice at home, so if we can have two good results, it’s good for the season.”

Oxford Utd: Eastwood, Edwards, Dunkley, Nelson, Skarz, Maguire (Martinez 70), Lundstram, Ledson, Johnson, Hall, Hemmings (Sercombe 83). Subs not used: MacDonald, Ruffels, Rothwell, Raglan, Agboola. Booked: Hemmings, Edwards. Goals: Hemmings 46, Nelson 79, Martinez 87.

Newcastle: Sels, Jesus Gamez, Hanley, Lazaar, Haidara (Ritchie 77), Good, Hayden, Barlaser, El-Mhanni (Gouffran 68), Perez, Mitrovic. Subs: Dummett, Lascelles, Shelvey, Elliot, Yedlin. Booked: Hanley. Att: 11,810. Ref: David Coote (Notts)