Search

No short Cummings as Tony secures another league title

Tony Cummings, Plains Farm Darts League winner.

Tony Cummings, Plains Farm Darts League winner.

Tony Cummings secured his second Plains Farm Darts League title with superb wins over Neil Hardy and Toby Thomas.

Firstly, in a 7-0 whitewash of Hardy, Cummings hit winning legs in 20 and 21 darts, while also hitting 17, 19, 20 and 21 dart legs against Thomas in a 7-2 win.

Thomas hit back with winning legs of 20 and 21 dart.

Scott Anderson ended the campaign as runner-up after he handed out a 7-0 whitewash to Anth Cummings, hitting 20 (twice) and 21 (twice) winning legs.

Bobby Turnbull slipped to a surprising 7-4 defeat to his son Liam Turnbull to finish the season in third place.

Vince Loraine won three matches to clinch fourth spot.

Firstly, Loraine defeated Anth Cummings 7-1, with a 21-dart leg and a 180.

Loraine also hit another 180 in a 7-3 victory over Jake O’Brien, winning his legs in 17, 18 and 19 dart. O’Brien responded with a 19 dart leg.

Loraine’s final victory was a 7-4 win over Toby Thomas, enjoying 19 and 21 (twice) dart legs, with Thomas replying with a 20-dart leg.

Andy Lincoln finished the league in fifth place in a remarkable game against Jake O’Brien.

Lincoln secured a 7-0 win with all legs being won on double 20. Lincoln also hit winning legs in 17 and 21 dart.

Kev Turner’s recent good form secured him a top six finish after a 6-2 win over Anth Charlton, with winning legs of 16 and 17 darts.

Scott Turnbull fell to a disappointing 7-4 defeat to Dean Parker, with both players’ best leg coming in 19 darts.

Parker later battled to a 6-6 draw with Anth Cummings.