No short Cummings as Tony secures another league title

Tony Cummings secured his second Plains Farm Darts League title with superb wins over Neil Hardy and Toby Thomas.

Firstly, in a 7-0 whitewash of Hardy, Cummings hit winning legs in 20 and 21 darts, while also hitting 17, 19, 20 and 21 dart legs against Thomas in a 7-2 win.

Thomas hit back with winning legs of 20 and 21 dart.

Scott Anderson ended the campaign as runner-up after he handed out a 7-0 whitewash to Anth Cummings, hitting 20 (twice) and 21 (twice) winning legs.

Bobby Turnbull slipped to a surprising 7-4 defeat to his son Liam Turnbull to finish the season in third place.

Vince Loraine won three matches to clinch fourth spot.

Firstly, Loraine defeated Anth Cummings 7-1, with a 21-dart leg and a 180.

Loraine also hit another 180 in a 7-3 victory over Jake O’Brien, winning his legs in 17, 18 and 19 dart. O’Brien responded with a 19 dart leg.

Loraine’s final victory was a 7-4 win over Toby Thomas, enjoying 19 and 21 (twice) dart legs, with Thomas replying with a 20-dart leg.

Andy Lincoln finished the league in fifth place in a remarkable game against Jake O’Brien.

Lincoln secured a 7-0 win with all legs being won on double 20. Lincoln also hit winning legs in 17 and 21 dart.

Kev Turner’s recent good form secured him a top six finish after a 6-2 win over Anth Charlton, with winning legs of 16 and 17 darts.

Scott Turnbull fell to a disappointing 7-4 defeat to Dean Parker, with both players’ best leg coming in 19 darts.

Parker later battled to a 6-6 draw with Anth Cummings.