Newcastle yet to agree player bonuses after £5million pay-out last season

Newcastle United’s players are yet to agree their bonuses for the new season.

The players have been in talks with the club’s hierarchy over this season’s bonus sheet.

However, the Echo understands that the two parties are yet to come to an agreement two games into the new Premier League season.

They have until the start of next month to agree their bonuses for the 2017-18 campaign.

United’s players – who shared a £5million pot with backroom staff for winning promotion last season – are in discussions over an improved bonus offer from the club, which will bank more than £100million from the Premier League this season.

Negotiations between the club and players are ongoing.

Newcastle manager Rafa Benitez – whose side have lost their opening two league fixtures – will want the matter settled quickly given its potential to impact on dressing room morale.

United had an issue with player bonuses after promotion in 2010.

Joey Barton claimed after leaving Newcastle in the summer of 2011 that the club had attempted to “railroad” the players into signing a proposed bonus sheet.

“Newcastle, as a playing squad, were the only club in Premier League history not to sign a bonus sheet,” he said. “We refused as a playing staff (to sign), as they tried to railroad the players into signing a bonus sheet.”