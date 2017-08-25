Newcastle Utd v West Ham: Aarons warns against over-reaction to Magpies’ start

Newcastle flier Rolando Aarons has cautioned against an “over-reaction” to the Magpies’ start to the season.

The Tynesiders host West Ham in a battle of two pointless teams in the Premier League tomorrow, with Newcastle having been beaten by Spurs and Huddersfield, plus a Carabao Cup exit to Nottingham Forest.

Aarons, the one bright spot for boss Rafa Benitez in the cup tie, insisted: “We’re only three games in. It’s not the end of the world.

“We’re still working hard behind the scenes.”

“That’s why I say ‘don’t over-react’. We have got quality here, but we’re just missing a little something at the minute.

“I don’t know what it is, but I’m sure we’ll be all right.”

Aarons maintains that the mood behind the scenes is good. “The boys are all right,” he said. “We got on with each other and we work hard in training.

“I don’t think we’re too down. Maybe there’s stuff going on that I don’t know about, but in the changing room we got on with each other and we’re working hard.”

West Ham have also had a winless start to their league campaign, and Slaven Bilic is under pressure at the London Stadium.

Aarons, for his part, believes a win will radically change the outlook on Tyneside, where there is unease over the club’s recruitment.

“I wouldn’t say it’s a huge game, because we’re still three games into the season,” said Aarons.

“Every game becomes bigger when we haven’t picked up a result. I’m sure we’ll do well on Saturday.

“If we win on Saturday, everyone forgets about the last two games.

“I think we just need to dig deep and get a result.”

Boss Benitez, battling to bring more players in, is attemping to shield his players from the pressure which is building on Tyneside, believes midfielder Isaac Hayden.

“To be honest, the manager has been fantastic,” said midfielder Hayden.

“We’ve got a young group and he hasn’t dug anybody out individually.

“He’s made it more of a team thing, and he’s been fantastic for everybody, especially the young lads.

“We’re out of the cup, so we just have to leave it now and forget about it, and move on to the Premier League and concentrate on that.”