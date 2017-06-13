Newcastle United target French teenage sensation

Yann Karamoh is on Newcastle United’s summer transfer radar – after a stunning breakthrough season in France.

The 18-year-old scored five Ligue 1 goals after breaking into Caen’s first team last term.

If I had the choice, I would go to a club where I would play. Yann Karamoh

And Newcastle are ready to rival Monaco for the forward’s signature.

But Karamoh is not prepared to move to a club unless he knows he will get first-team opportunities.

“If I had the choice, I would go to a club where I would play,” said the France Under-21 international.

“I do not want to go to Monaco to go on loan.

“When I see (Allan) Saint-Maximin – who has been on loan at Bastia – I think ‘I just played 35 matches this season’, and I wonder if it’d be worth it.

“I want to play. I want to go to a club where I could continue to mature in two or three years.”

United have already signed winger Christian Atsu – who spent last season on loan at St James’s Park – on a permanent deal from Chelsea.

And manager Rafa Benitez is looking to strengthen his attacking options in the summer transfer window ahead of the club’s return to the Premier League.

A numbers of players, however, could also leave.

Striker Daryl Murphy, signed last year from Ipswich Town to help the club win promotion from the Championship, is available for transfer.

Murphy said: “I spoke to him (Benitez) about my future and he thanked me for what I had done and said they were going to listen to a few offers. I said ‘that’s fine’.

“I will go back there for pre-season and just look at my options.”

There is also a question mark over the future of frontman Aleksandar Mitrovic, who scored Serbia’s equaliser against Wales at the weekend.