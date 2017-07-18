Newcastle United swoop for ex-Sunderland loan man Javier Manquillo

Former Sunderland loanee Javier Manquillo is set for a surprise switch to neighbours Newcastle United.

The 23-year-old is set to undergo a medical with the Magpies at their Dublin training camp.

It is believed Newcastle are signing the Spaniard on a permanent deal after agreeing a fee with Atletico Madrid.

Manquillo spent last season on loan at Sunderland, making 15 Premier League starts and 22 appearances in total, scoring once in the last game of the season at Chelsea.

He follows Norwich City winger Jacob Murphy into the squad, with the Under-21 international's signing set to be announced today.

Newcastle captain Jamaal Lascelles, speaking on Sky Sports News, said: "Obviously Murphy signed today, we've got another full-back in, we've got a good team."

Manquillo was signed on loan by David Moyes last summer at Sunderland, and impress on his debut, before struggling to establish himself in the struggling Black Cats side.