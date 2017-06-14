Newcastle United’s 2017-18 Premier League fixtures

Newcastle United’s 2017-18 fixtures were today published by the Premier League.

Rafa Benitez’s side won promotion to the top flight at the first attempt last season.

Newcastle won the Championship on the final day of last season and United will kick off their campaign with a home game against Tottenham Hotspur on August 12.

The times and dates of all fixtures are subject to change for live broadcast by Sky Sports.

Sky will reveal fixture changes for August and September on July 10.

Here are the 2017-18 fixtures (3pm unless stated):

AUGUST

12 Tottenham Hotspur (h)

19 Huddersfield Town (a)

26 West Ham United (h)

SEPTEMBER

9 Swansea City (a)

16 Stoke City (h)

23 Brighton and Hove Albion (a)

30 Liverpool (h)

OCTOBER

14 Southampton (a)

21 Crystal Palace (h)

28 Burnley (a)

NOVEMBER

4 Bournemouth (h)

18 Manchester United (a)

25 Watford (h)

28 West Bromwich Albion (a) 8pm

DECEMBER

2 Chelsea (a)

9 Leicester City (h)

13 Everton (h) 7.45pm

16 Arsenal (a)

23 West Ham United (a)

26 Manchester City (h)

30 Brighton and Hove Albion (h)

JANUARY

1 Stoke City (a)

13 Swansea City (h)

20 Manchester City (a)

31 Burnley (h) 7.45pm

FEBRUARY

3 Crystal Palace (a)

10 Manchester United (h)

24 Bournemouth (a)

MARCH

3 Liverpool (a)

10 Southampton (h)

17 Tottenham Hotspur (a)

31 Huddersfield Town (h)

APRIL

7 Leicester City (a)

14 Arsenal (h)

21 Everton (a)

28 West Bromwich Albion (h)

MAY

5 Watford (a)

13 Chelsea (h)