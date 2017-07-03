Newcastle transfer breakthrough 'imminent'

Newcastle United have told fans that a transfer breakthrough is "imminent".

The promoted club has only signed one player – Christian Atsu – so far this summer ahead of its return to the Premier League.

And United manager Rafa Benitez – who welcomed his players back for the start of pre-season training today – is understood to be frustrated that the club was unable to do more early business.

However. supporter representatives were told at last week's Fans Forum, which was attended by managing director Lee Charnley, that the club "aims to deliver positive news in the coming days".

United, looking to clinch the signing of Eibar defender Florian Lejeune this week, today issued the full minutes of the meeting.

Lee Charnley and Mike Ashley

Summer transfer window

"The club reinforced its commitment to strengthening in positions identified by the manager and aims to deliver positive news in the coming days.

"In a general discussion with the group, several factors that can impact upon transfers were explained and the club highlighted the limited amount of business completed by most clubs through the early stages of what are challenging market conditions to date.

"The club explained that it had hoped to conclude some incoming and outgoing deals early and while sharing frustrations, there is confidence that the squad will be improved.

Christian Atsu

"The club emphasised that rumours in the media had no influence on its operations."

Graham Carr's departure

"The club explained that planning for a specific transfer window takes place well in advance so the mutual decision by the club and Graham Carr to part ways would have no impact on current targets."

Long-term plan

Graham Carr

"The club accepted that relegation had been a step back but emphasised the importance of achieving an immediate return to the top flight.

"The club’s aim now is to finish as high up the Premier League table as possible and in doing so, build a platform to progress further."

Cup policy

"The club was aware of the challenge managers face when giving a full squad game-time during a long season, but drew attention to public comments made by the manager during the 2016-17 season which demonstrated a will to win every game played, whether league or cup."

