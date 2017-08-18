Newcastle striker Joselu has a point to prove after Stoke disappointment

Have your say

Joselu says he has a “point to prove” in the Premier League ahead of his Newcastle United debut.

The striker this week joined the club in a £5million move from Stoke City.

And Joselu could make his first appearance in Sunday’s Premier League game against Huddersfield Town at the John Smith’s Stadium.

The 27-year-old spent last season on loan at Deportivo La Coruna after a disappointing first season at the Britannia Stadium.

Joselu was keen to get back to English football after a year back in his native Spain.

“I feel like I have a point to prove,” said Joselu.

“I want to be important in this club, in this team, and I try to do my best to score, to work hard for this team and win the games.”

Asked if there was more to come from him, he said: “Yes, of course.

“I’m here because I want to play in the Premier League.

“For me, it’s the best league in the world. I want to play, enjoy and score a lot of goals at St James’s Park in a Newcastle shirt.

“For me, it’s a pleasure to be again in the Premier League.”

Joselu took part in yesterday’s open training session at St James’s Park.

Rafa Benitez put his team through their paces in front of an estimated 12,000 fans at the stadium.

“I’m so happy to be in this stadium,” said Joselu.

“This fantastic and amazing stadium, for me it’s a pleasure to be here. (It was) my first day at St James’s Park with the supporters, and I want also to enjoy the games at home.”

Joselu says joining United was a no-brainer.

“Newcastle’s a big club, and its an honour for me to play at this club in this amazing city,” he said.

“For me, it’s not about why I moved from Stoke to here.

“When Rafa called me, I didn’t have to think any more about it, and now I’m here and I want to enjoy it.

“Rafa Benitez’s a very, very good manager. He was the biggest reason I signed for Newcastle.

“I’m very happy to be here. It’s a fantastic place, it’s an amazing stadium.

“I can’t wait to play in a Newcastle shirt.”

United were beaten 2-0 by Tottenham Hotspur in their opening league game.

And Benitez’s players are keen to get up and running this season.

“In the Premier League, every game is a hard game,” said Joselu.

“We have trained well this week. We have prepared very well for the game.

“It’s our first away game of the season, and we will try to come back to Newcastle with the three points.”

Meanwhile, Aston Villa are interested in Newcastle midfielder Jack Colback.

Colback is available for transfer this summer.

And Villa manager Steve Bruce – who previously worked with Colback at Sunderland – is interested in taking him to Villa Park.