Newcastle set to miss out on key signing as Rafa Benitez's transfer frustration continues

Newcastle United look set to miss out on the loan signing of Tammy Abraham.

The England Under-21 international had been a key target for Rafa Benitez this summer as he looked to add firepower to his squad.

Benitez had wanted to land 19-year-old Abraham on a season-long loan from Chelsea, which would have kept money in the budget to strengthen elsewhere.

But having at one stage looked to have been in pole position for the forward, who scored 26 goals on loan at Bristol City last season, it seems the Magpies will lose the race to sign the exciting youngster.

Reports suggest that Swansea City, who are managed by former Chelsea No 2 Paul Clement, are looking to wrap up a deal for Abraham in the next 24 hours.

It has been a frustrating summer so far for Benitez, who wanted to do a lot of his business early but has so far added just Christain Atsu, making his loan deal permanent at the end of the season.