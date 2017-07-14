Newcastle's Ayoze Perez issues Championship warning - And second tier Sunderland should take note

Championship football was a shock to the system for Ayoze Perez.

But the Newcastle forward believes the learning experience away from the big time has made him much better equipped for his return.

Simon Grayson's Black Cats are readying themselves for their own crack at the second tier, their first in a decade, following relegation last term.

And the Spaniard admits that he found life outside the Premier League "hard", as he maybe took longer than others to acclimatise to the high-paced, rough and tough of the Championship.

"I was very surprised how hard it was," he said of life in the Championship.

"It's very hard physically, and mentally you need to be focused as well.

"There are a lot of games, you have to be as fit as you can.

"That division makes you learn a lot.

"I've learned a lot of things that make me feel more comfortable in English football, so we'll see what happens next season.

"I'll try to be as fit as I can to be ready.

"It's been tough but thank God we are back to the Premier League."