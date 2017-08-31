Newcastle ready to go to the wire – as Fulham hunt striker Gayle

Have your say

Newcastle United’s transfer business is set to go into the final few hours of the transfer window.

Striker Dwight Gayle could yet leave the Tynesiders if Fulham raise their £15million offer – and Newcastle secure a replacement.

The Championship club remain in talks with Newcastle over the 26-year-old, who scored 23 goals as Rafa Benitez’s men won the second-tier title last season.

It is understood that the Magpies value foirmer Crystal Palace frontman Gayle at closer to £20million, although may yet be prepared to settle for somewhere between the two figures.

Any sale would be dependent on the Magpies securing a replacement.

Newcastle are targeting Liverpool’s Divock Origi as a potential loan replacement. while Benitez hasn’t given up hope of securing Chelsea winger Kenedy on a season-long deal.

Benitez also wants to bring in a goalkeeper.

There will also be more departures, following yesterday’s sale of centre-back Grant Hanley for Norwich City.

The Scot said: “It’s a club with high aspirations and a fresh start for me. As a defender, I’m a bit of an old-fashioned no-nonsense centre-half and you pride yourself on clean sheets.

“We’ve got work to do on the training ground to improve that.”

Ex-Sunderland midfielder Jack Colback, also not in Benitez’s plans, is wanted on loan by Wolves, while Achraf Lazaar, signed from Palermo last summer, is set to return to Serie A.

Long-serving goalkeeper Tim Krul is also likely to leave, either on loan or on a permanent deal, before tonight’s 11pm deadline.

Meanwhile, Newcastle striker Aleksandar Mitrovic will serve a three-match ban after admitting an FA charge of violent conduct.

Mitrovic appeared to catch West Ham’s Manuel Lanzini with an elbow during Newcastle’s 3-0 win last Saturday in an incident that was not seen by referee Neil Swarbrick or his assistants but was caught on video. The Serb will miss the coming Premier League games with Swansea, Stoke and Brighton and will be eligible to return for the home clash with Liverpool on October 1.