Newcastle outcast Achraf Lazaar posts cryptic message on social media

Have your say

Newcastle United' Achraf Lazaar has posted a cryptic message on social media.

The defender has been told to train at the club's Academy along with Tim Krul and Emmanuel Rivere, who is a target for Metz.

Lazaar has made one substitute's appearance for United in pre-season.

READ MORE: A transfer breakthrough at Newcastle and a happier Rafa Benitez – what we know

The 25-year-old wasn't involved in the games against Preston North End and Bradford City.

Lazaar, signed last summer from Palermo, is available for transfer.

Achraf Lazaar's Instgram message

Newcastle manager Rafa Benitez explained his decision to sideline Lazaar, Krul and Riviere after Wednesday night's 4-0 win over Bradford at Valley Parade.

The trio have not spoken publicly about their futures this season.

But Lazaar posted an Instagram story with the message: "Sometimes the best answer it's (sic) to be quiet."

Lazaar only made a handful of appearances for United during the club's Championship-winning campaign.

And the Morocco international spoke to the Gazette about his future in May.

“The first day I came here for the name – it’s a big team in England,” said Lazaar. “My dream is to play in England. I came here for this.

“I’m here to play. I didn’t do it too much this year. But I think the next year, I play (more).

“I need to speak to the team about the future.”

"Like" our NUFC Facebook page here