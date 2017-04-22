Newcastle on the brink of Premier League return

Newcastle United edged closer to the Premier League – without kicking a ball.

Reading and Huddersfield Town, the Championship club's promotion rivals, lost today.

And that has left Newcastle needing just three more points to secure promotion to the top flight.

Rafa Benitez can get the win they need when Preston North End visit St James's Park for a televised game on Monday night.

Third-placed Reading were beaten 3-2 by Nottingham Forest at the City Ground, while Huddersfield, in fourth, were beaten 4-1 at home by Fulham.

Reading remain six points behind United, while Huddersfield – who have a game in hand – are a further point adrift of Benitez's side.

Newcastle, seven points behind league leaders Brighton and Hove Albion, could yet win the Championship title.

However, they would need to win their remaining three games and hope Chris Hughton's team, promoted on Easter Monday, slip up in their final two fixtures.