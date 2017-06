Rafa Benitez could be in line for a reunion with Liverpool midfielder Lucas Leiva.

The Brazilian midfielder was signed by Benitez for the Reds back in 2007, but has slipped down the pecking order at Anfield under Jurgen Klopp.

And reports in the Northern Echo today claimed Newcastle could look to sign the 30-year-old this summer.

So far, the only signing made by Newcastle has been to make Christian Atsu's loan deal permanent in a £6.2million transfer from Chelsea.