Newcastle keeper expects competition from a new signing

Rob Elliot says he isn’t fazed about the prospect of Rafa Benitez signing another goalkeeper at Newcastle United.

Elliot is hoping to start the new Premier League campaign between the posts.

But the 31-year-old knows that Benitez is looking to sign a goalkeeper in this summer’s transfer window.

Elliot is set for another run-out against Bradford City at Valley Parade tonight.

And the Republic of Ireland international is just focused on proving himself to Benitez ahead of Newcastle’s season-opener against Tottenham Hotspur on August 13.

Asked about Benitez’s keenness to sign a goalkeeper, Elliot said: “I can’t comment on everyone else’s situation, but you do need to have three keepers, and he obviously wants to bring one in, which happens at every club.

“It doesn’t change the way I feel. I’ve got to keep working hard and prove myself. I’ve been here a long time and always backed myself.

“Hopefully, I can get the nod and start playing the way I did towards the back end of last season and the Premier League season before that.”

Elliot, Karl Darlow and Freddie Woodman have all featured so far in pre-season for Newcastle.

Long-standing No 1 Tim Krul, however, is yet to play for the club, having been left out of Benitez’s squad for last week’s training camp in the Republic of Ireland.

“There are a lot of keepers at the club – and rumours flying around – but you can’t really worry about that,” said Elliot.

“You just have to work hard, take your chances in games, play well and try and try to remind the manager you want to be No 1 and go from there.”

Elliot returned to the starting XI for the final three games of United’s Championship-winning campaign.

The Greenwich-born player had ruptured his anterior cruciate ligament in March last year as the club battled the threat of relegation.

Benitez has taken a close interest in the club’s goalkeepers since joining the club.

“He does take an interest in the keepers,” said Elliot, who signed a new long-term contract during his injury rehabilitation last year.

“It’s good. He’s had great keepers player for him. You have to take that on board.”

“You have to try to leave a mark. That’s what me, Karl and Freddie are trying to do.

“But he takes an interest in every area. You don’t do what he does in the game without being so involved. If you ask any of the lads, they’d say the same thing.

“He wants high standards every day. That’s what we should expect from each other. That stood us in good stead last year. Hopefully we can continue that.”