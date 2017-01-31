Newcastle in £8.5m deadline day swoop for Ivory Coast winger - reports

Newcastle United have been linked with a deadline day swoop for winger Nicolas Pepe.

The French-born Ivory Coast international has been on Newcastle's radar for some time, first linked with a move to Tyneside last year.

The 21-year-old looks set to leave Ligue 1 side Angers before today's 11pm transfer deadline, with Lyon, Marseille and Hull City all potential destinations.

Reports in France claim Newcastle have made a late move for the attacker, and could pay £8.5million to secure his signature.

However, it appears Lyon remain favourites due to their willingness to loan Pepe back to Angers.

Newcastle are in the market for a winger, and boss Rafa Benitez is hopeful of bringing Andros Townsend back to the club.

