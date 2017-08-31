Newcastle confirm departure of first-team duo

Newcastle United's low key transfer window came to a close with confirmation of the departure of first-team duo Tim Krul and Achraf Lazaar.

Netherlands international Krul has signed for Premier League rivals Brighton & Hove Albion on a season-long loan deal.

Achraf Lazaar

While Lazaar has returned to Serie A with newly promoted Benevento, also on a temporary deal until the summer.

The pair were the only deals to be done at St James's Park on deadline day, with no players coming in, despite Rafa Benitez's want for at least two new faces before the summer window slammed shut.

In total, Krul made 185 appearances for the Magpies and is likely to have played his last game at United, given that his contract is up next summer.

He is reunited with boss Chris Hughton at the AMEX Stadium, with whom he won the Championship title at United in 2010.

Moroccan international Lazaar has been used sparingly by Benitez since arriving last summer from Palermo.

In total, he has made nine appearances for United, including in the recent League Cup defeat to Nottingham Forest.