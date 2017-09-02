Newcastle confirm 25-man Premier League squad

Have your say

Jack Colback has been named in Newcastle United’s 25-man Premier League squad – after the club failed to strengthen on deadline day.

The midfielder had been told by Rafa Benitez earlier this month that he was not in his plans and unlikely to make his squad.

However, the club’s failure to sign a single player on transfer deadline day forced a rethink.

And Colback’s name was on the list submitted to the Premier League yesterday.

There was loan interest in Colback from a number of Championship clubs, including Wolverhampton Wanderers.

Colback was also reportedly offered to former club Sunderland late in the transfer window.

However, a move didn’t materialise.

And Colback – who has two years left on his United contract – may not have played his last game for the club.

The 27-year-old joined as a free agent in the summer of 2014 after leaving Sunderland.