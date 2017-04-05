Newcastle boss asks fans to stay patient against minnows Burton

Burton Albion are likely to come to stifle Newcastle United tonight, according to Rafa Benitez.

As a result the Spaniard wants fans to remain patient with his side.

Anxiety has been the word on everyone’s lips lately when talking about the atmosphere at St James’s Park.

But Benitez believes there is no need for any tension.

He expects lowly Burton to be buoyed by their last-gasp win over Huddersfield at the weekend. But he thinks it could turn out to be another 11 men behind the ball job, with the Magpies having to work hard for the points.

“We have had teams come here and it is their game of the season,” said Benitez. “It is a big fixture for everyone. We are used to this.

“It is important for us to show character and play better.”

Benitez, who is again set to be without defenders Ciaran Clark and DeAndre Yedlin, continued: “The approach is sometimes more defensive, with counter attacks. There is less space. When you are a top side in this division the fans expect that you have to attack and create chances and score goals.

“Sometimes you are exposed to counter-attacks. It is difficult if they score an early goal.”

Benitez has confirmed that full-back Yedlin is edging closer to a first-team return.

But tonight’s clash will come around too soon for USA international, but Daryl Murphy is available.