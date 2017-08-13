Mike Ashley: Mags are stuck with me for while yet - and I won't put any more money in

Mike Ashley says he would sell Newcastle United if he could find a buyer - but says the club will be stuck with him a 'good while longer'.

Ashley – who bought the club a decade ago – expects to retain ownership of the Premier League club despite admitting he would sell up if someone with enough money came along.

That was the latest startling revelation from the club’s billionaire owner, who said he couldn’t compete with other clubs with richer owners as his fortune is in Sports Direct shares.

And Ashley reiterated that Newcastle must generate its own funds for manager Rafa Benitez, who last week told of his frustration at the club’s failure to secure a number of summer transfer targets.

“If somebody would like come along and take this seat and fund Newcastle with a nought on the end with their wealth more than me, I will not stand in Newcastle United’s way,” Ashley told Sky Sports.

“One of the reasons I’m doing this interview is that I don’t think you’ll find there’s many people out there who will actually stand up and do it.

“I think we’re going to be together a good while longer and we’ve got the man in Rafa and let’s hope that we can generate some funds and we give him some chance to get some building blocks going over the coming years.”

Ashley added: “I’ve put £250m into the football club. Guys, that’s it. There’s no more from me. Now the club has to generate its own money.”