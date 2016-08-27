Magpies set to seal deal for Palermo left-back

Achraf Lazaar is close to becoming Newcastle United’s tenth summer signing.

The Palermo defender is on standby to fly to Tyneside to complete a £3million move to the Championship club.

Lazaar, a Morocco international, has spent the past two years at the Sicilian club. Reports in Italy claim the Magpies have offered the 24-year-old a five-year deal after positive discussions.

Newcastle – who this week signed ex-Sunderland loan right-back DeAndre Yedlin from Tottenham –are also interested in taking Chelsea winger Christian Atsu on loan.

The Tynesiders host Brighton at St James’s Park tonight (5.30pm).

Meanwhile, defender Jamie Sterry – who made his full debut in Wednesday night’s EFL Cup tie against Cheltenham Town – has signed a new four-year deal.

The 20-year-old said: “I’ve worked really hard to get here, and this week has been really good for me.

“I’ve learnt a lot, especially under the manager but also under every coach and every manager.”

A clutch of clubs are bidding to take Newcastle striker Adam Armstrong on loan. The forward will be allowed to leave before the transfer deadline if another striker arrives on Tyneside.

Armstrong – who signed a new long-term contract this week – scored 20 goals for Coventry City last season, and the League One club are keen to take the 19-year-old back to the Ricoh Arena.