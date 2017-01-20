Magpies knee on reunion with £13million Townsend

Newcastle United boss Rafa Benitez would like to be reunited with Andros Townsend – but Crystal Palace are reluctant to loan the winger.

Townsend left St James’s Park only last summer in the a £13million deal. But the 25-year-old has struggled for form at Selhurst Park and Palace boss Sam Allardyce could be willing to sell the England international, who was signed by Alan Pardew, his predecessor.

Championship leaders Newcastle, however, are predominantly looking taking players on loan.

They could propose a half-season loan for Townsend with a view to a permanent deal.

Owner Mike Ashley – who has had a number of discussions about transfer policy with the club’s hierarchy – has reservations about spending big in this month’s transfer window, though Benitez is looking to strengthen his midfield.

The Spaniard has been working through a list of targets with managing director Lee Charnley.

The Tynesiders host basement club Rotherham United at St James’s Park tomorrow looking to strengthen their position at the top of the division.

Second-top Brighton face a tough task at home to Sheffield Wednesday tonight.

The Magpies’ postponed Championship fixture at Brighton – originally scheduled for next weekend, when both sides are on FA Cup fourth round duty – has been set for Tuesday, February 28.

The game could be changed again if either side has an FA Cup fifth round replay.