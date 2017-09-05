Lejeune and Yedlin set to return for Newcastle at Swansea

Have your say

Rafa Benitez is set for an injury boost ahead of Newcastle United’s visit to the Liberty Stadium.

Benitez is set to welcome back defensive pair DeAndre Yedlin and Florian Lejeune for Sunday’s Premier League game against Swansea City.

Right-back Yedlin has been out since late July.

Yedlin limped out of a pre-season friendly against Bundesliga side Mainz with a hamstring problem.

The 24-year-old tweeted last month that he was “back on track.”

Centre-half Lejeune, signed from La Liga side Eibar in the summer, suffered an ankle injury in the club’s season-opening defeat to Tottenham Hotspur last month.

The pair are expected to be fit to face Swansea.

However, left-back Paul Dummett – who limped off against Tottenham with a hamstring injury – won’t be fit until later in the year.

Benitez will have to decide whether to change the back four which kept a clean sheet against West Ham United before the international break.

Those players not on international duty returned to work today after being given a long weekend off by Benitez.

Meanwhile, United winger Matt Ritchie was an unused substitute for Scotland’s World Cup qualifier against Malta last night.