Kevin Keegan: It's not difficult to get Newcastle promoted - but competing in Premier League will be Rafa's biggest job

Newcastle United legend Kevin Keegan says Rafa Benitez will have his 'biggest job' making the club compete with the Premier League big boys.

The Magpies moved closer to promotion back to the top flight yesterday despite not playing, as both Huddersfield Town and Reading lost.

A win over Preston tomorrow night will seal a return to the Premier League, but Keegan - who famously guided Newcastle to promotion back in 1993 - says it isn't a difficult job for Benitez to take United up.

Instead, he claims the Spaniard will have one of the toughest jobs of his career establishing the Toon as a top flight force again.

“They wanted him to stay and he stayed," Keegan told the Liverpool Echo when asked about Benitez. "They wanted him to bring them back up and he’ll bring them back up. I think after that he’s then got his biggest job without doubt.

“It’s not that difficult to get Newcastle out of the Championship with the finance they’ve got, the players they’ve kept, the fans that they’ve got.

“But it’s a bit more difficult when you get in with the big boys who are a few steps ahead of you.

“Newcastle is a big club like Liverpool but it hasn’t won anything for a long time.”