Joselu: I've been playing for Newcastle already - on the Playstation!

Newcastle United new boy Joselu admits he's already played for the club - on the Playstation.

Joselu became Newcastle's sixth signing of the summer after completing a £5million switch from Stoke City.

And the 27-year-old admits he's already been learning about his new club - from computer games as well as past performances in the Premier League.

"I've learned a lot about this club as it has a big history in the Premier League," he said.

I've played on the Playstation with the club and I'm very excited to be here."

The Spaniard struggled at Stoke City in his first season after a £5.75million move from German outfit Hannover 96, scoring just four times. He was shipped out to Deportivo La Coruna on loan last term, before returning the Potteries this summer where he has shone in pre-season, scoring five times.

However, Stoke boss Mark Hughes still wanted to cash in on the player, and Joselu says he hopes to use his experience in England to help him hit the ground running at Newcastle.

"It was a new country and a new league for me when I came to Stoke City but it was a very good experience for me because I want to play in the Premier League. I signed here as well because I want to play in the best league in the world.

"The last three years were different as I played in Germany before I arrived in England. My first year, for all players, wasn't too easy but it's good for when I come here (Newcastle) now I have the experience.

"The first year in England is done and this is now the best thing for me. Now I know the country and the teams and the league. It's not new for me and it's now easier."