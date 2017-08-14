Jonjo Shelvey let me down, and his team-mates says Newcastle boss Rafa Benitez

Have your say

Jonjo Shelvey apologised to Rafa Benitez and his Newcastle United team-mates – after letting them down.

The midfielder was dismissed in yesterday’s 2-0 season-opening defeat to Tottenham Hotspur.

Shelvey was shown a red card for standing on Dele Alli’s ankle early in the first half when the score was still goalless.

Tottenham had found space hard to come by in the first half.

But they were able to move the ball freely against 10-man United – who lost Paul Dummett and Florian Lejeune to injuries before the break – after Shelvey’s dismissal.

Asked if he felt let down by Shelvey, Newcastle manager Benitez said: “It’s not me, it’s everyone.

“We have talked about that for a while. He knows he has made a mistake and he apologised in the dressing room. But we lost the game.”

“I would also like to say that the tackle from behind from Harry Kane (on Lejeune) was worse.

“The rules are the rules, and we paid for that.

“We have to analyse everything. We can’t change anything now, we move forward and we think about solutions.”

Benitez felt there were “positives” to take from the perfomance.

However, the 57-year-old didn’t hide his frustration at Shelvey’s “mistsake”.

“I was happy with the effort of the players,” said Benitez.

“There were a lot of positives, but still if you want to win games then we can’t lose our focus for one minute.

“We know now we are in the Premier League, and we have to do everything really well if we want to win games.

“All the effort we put in on the pitch was lost because we did one mistake.

“There were a lot of positives there for all the players.”

NEWCASTLE: Elliot; Manquillo, Lejeune (Mbemba), Clark, Dummett (Lascelles); Shelvey, Hayden; Ritchie, Perez, Atsu; Gayle (Merino). Subs not used: Darlow, Murphy, Aarons, Mitrovic.

SPURS: Lloris, Walker-Peters, Alderweireld, Vertonghen, Davies, Dier, Dembele (Winks) 6, Sissoko (Heung-Min), Alli (Wanyama), Eriksen, Kane. Subs not used: Vorm, Wimmer, Carter-Vickers, Janssen.

Referee: Andre Marriner

Att: 52,072