Jonjo Shelvey hints why he may have been snubbed by England

Have your say

Jonjo Shelvey is philosophical after being left out of the England squad – again.

Shelvey hasn’t played for his country since joining Newcastle United.

Speaking in July, Shelvey said: “If you look at the competition, we’re crying out for a central midfielder for our country, in my opinion.”

England manager Gareth Southgate saw midfield options for the friendlies against Germany and Brazil decimated by a series of withdrawals.

However, Southgate overlooked 25-year-old Shelvey and called up Jake Livermore, Jack Cork and Lewis Cook.

“I’ve said things in the past about the England set-up,” said Shelvey, speaking at the Newcastle United Foundation’s 125 Years United dinner.

“It just is what it is. I mean, I’ve really not got an opinion on it at the minute.

“I’ve obviously been back in the Newcastle team, which I worked hard to get back into.

“My main goal at this moment in time is to stay in that team and try and obviously improve my performances, and then whatever will be will be.”

Southgate offered an explanation for Shelvey’s omission ahead of Friday night’s game against Germany at Wembley, which ended goalless.

“I think Jonjo’s a different type of player,” said Southgate, who is assessing players ahead of next summer’s World Cup finals in Russia.

“He plays deeper, plays almost in the quarter-back position for his club.

“We were needing something a little bit different for these games.”

Shelvey, signed from Swansea in January last year, has won six full England caps.