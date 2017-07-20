Jacob Murphy reveals the Geordie connection that made it ‘dream’ move to Newcastle

Have your say

Jacob Murphy fulfilled a lifelong dream by signing for Newcastle United – then vowed to bring “pace and flair” to Rafa Benitez’s side.

The boyhood fan yesterday completed a £12million move from Norwich City.

Murphy could make his debut against Preston North End at Deepdale on Saturday.

The Wembley-born winger – who grew up worshipping Laurent Robert – has always followed the club because of his Geordie family.

And Murphy is relishing playing for United manager Benitez in the Premier League.

“When the interest came in from a manager like Rafa comes in, it’s a no-brainer,” said the 22-year-old.

“He’s managed some of the best players and best teams in the world.

“If I got the chance to work with him, you’d be silly not to say yes to it. He can only get my game stronger from here.”

Asked what he hoped to bring to the team, Benitez said: “An attacking flair, pace.

“I’m very direct. I like to shoot. I like to provide chances for the team. I’m an attacking wide midfielder, so I’ll try my best to get goals and assists for this club.”

Murphy posted a series of photographs on Twitter of himself as a youngster in United shirts after his move was confirmed by the club.

“It was a childhood dream of mine to come and represent Newcastle,” said the 22-year-old.

“The opportunity’s now here, and I can’t wait to get started.

“It’s a proud moment for myself and my family. Everyone’s crazy Newcastle supporters, so the move to come here was a no-brainer, really.

“My first game I went to watch with my brother was Newcastle-PSV in the UEFA Cup. It was a 2-1 win. Alan Shearer and Gary Speed got the goals. Laurent Robert, Olivier Bernard – I enjoyed watching those players growing up.

“They used to really stick out to me. Robert with his wand of a left foot. He used to cannon everything in.”

Asked about his Geordie family, he said: “My mother’s from Birtley. My dad a little further up in Ashington.

“The rest of my family are all from Gateshead. They’ve always been Newcastle supporters, and that was the team I chose to follow.

“I’ve been getting messages from them and they’re really excited to see it go through.”

Newcastle are expected to complete the signing of defender Javier Manquillo from Atletico Madrid today.