Former Newcastle United midfielder Sylvain Marveaux arrested in HMRC fraud probe

Former Newcastle wideman Sylvain Marveaux has been arrested as part of the football tax fraud investigation, according to reports in France.

The probe, which saw Magpies chief executive Lee Charnley arrested in the early hours of Wednesday morning, then released, has shocked British football to the core.

Sylvain Marveaux with Demba Ba and Papiss Cisse

And it has had the same impact across the Channel with a number of arrests and raids made in France.

One of those arrests, along with three football agents, is said to be former United man Marveaux, according to French paper Le Parisien.

The 31-year-old, who was released by United last summer after five uneventful years on Tyneside, is said to still be in custody and helping investigators with their enquiries.

The report reads: "According to our information, they are three players' agents, as well as Lorient's attacking midfielder Sylvain Marveaux, the former Newcastle player."

Last night, a statement by France’s National Financial Office has claimed that ‘hidden payments’ to players and agents are being investigated as part of the suspected tax fraud.

An Anglo-French investigation into suspected tax fraud in football has seen several men arrested in dawn raids at Newcastle, West Ham and France.

Officers from HM Revenue and Customs (HMRC) also visited Premier League leaders Chelsea on Wednesday morning but no items were seized or arrests made.

Marseille’s transfer dealings are understood to be under investigation on the continent.

Newcastle’s managing director Charnley is so far the only confirmed arrest but he was later released without charge. It is believed no arrests made at West Ham.