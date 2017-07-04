Florian Lejeune reacts to his £8.8m move to Newcastle

Florian Lejeune says it was an "easy decision" to sign for Newcastle United.

The former Manchester City defender today joined the club from La Liga side Eibar.

Newcastle activated the 26-year-old's £8.8million release clause and agreed a deal over the weekend.

Lejeune – who passed a medical on Tyneside last night – has signed a five-year deal at St James's Park.

“I’m very happy to have signed," said Lejeune. "Newcastle United is a big club, and I’m very happy to be here.

“When you have a manager like Rafa Benitez who wants you, you are very happy to come. Since I’ve been in touch with the manager, it was an easy decision for me to come here.”

Rafa Benitez

Newcastle manager Rafa Benitez has tracked Paris-born Lejeune since he had a spell at Villarreal.

Benitez said: “I would like to welcome Florian to Newcastle United.

"He is a player that has done very well this year in Spain. I have known about him for a while, since he began playing for Villarreal.

"He has progressed a lot as a player in the last few years, and I know he will give us something different at the back.

"He is good with both feet, he's big and he's good in the air also.

"If he settles well into English football, then I am sure he will be a success and will give us a lot of competition in this area.”

Lejeune is the club's second summer signing after winger Christian Atsu, who signed from Chelsea in May.