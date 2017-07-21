Ex-Sunderland defender Javier Manquillo claims Newcastle is the 'biggest' club in the North East

Have your say

Javier Manquillo is relishing working under Rafa Benitez at Newcastle United.

The defender today joined the club from Atletico Madrid.

Amd Manquillo said: "I was very happy when I received the phone call from Rafa. I know that he's a very big manager and he's going to try to manage this group very well.

"I think he's going to take this club to where it belongs to be.

"With such a big manager as Rafa, I'm going to try to follow him and take his advice to improve as a player and a person as well."

Manquillo – who has signed a three-year deal with Newcastle – spent last season on loan at Sunderland.

And feels he will have no trouble settling into the city and the club, having lived on Tyneside during his year at the Stadium of Light.

The 23-year-old said: "I already know the city – I was living near the city centre – so I will have no problems in adapting quickly."

Manquillo moved from Real Madrid to Atletico as a young player.

And he has no concerns about crossing the Tyne-Wear divide.

"When I went from Real Madrid to Atletico, I was very young, so making that change was different," said the right-back told NUFC TV.

"More recently I played for Sunderland, but now I've got the opportunity to join this big club, the biggest in the North East."