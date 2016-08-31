DONE DEAL: Newcastle send Sammy Ameobi out on loan to Bolton

Newcastle United forward Sammy Ameobi today joined Bolton Wanderers in a deadline-day loan move.

The 24-year-old will play for the League One side until Monday, 2nd January - following in the footsteps of older brother Shola, who spent three months with the Trotters last season.

Sammy last appeared for the Magpies' first team in May 2015, and has made a total of 67 appearances for the club over the last five years, scoring four goals

The former England Under-21 international spent the whole of last season on loan at Cardiff City, having previously enjoyed a loan spell at Middlesbrough.