Deadline day: Newcastle expect late interest in £35million-rated Sissoko

Newcastle United midfielder Moussa Sissoko’s future will be decided in the last hours of the transfer window.

The France star is desperate quit the Championship club before tonight’s 11pm deadline.

Tottenham are understood to have enquired about Sissoko, but their’ valuation is signifcantly below the Magpies’ £35million price tag.

Everton, West Brom and Crystal Palace are also understood to have an interest in the 27-year-old.

Newcastle manager Rafa Benitez said that a late move for Sissoko would be “impossible” earlier this month. But there is still a chance he will leave today – if the price is right.

The Tynesiders are set to confirm the loan signing of Chelsea’s Christian Atsu today, and Newcastle could also sign another winger, West Brom’s Callum McManaman.

Ghana international Atsu, 24, underwent a medical yesterday.

Benitez last week spoke about the need to sign a winger, saying: “We want to bring in a winger with pace, or who can beat an opponent, because when you have 75% of play, as we had in one match, and you are not creating too much, you have to beat players.”

West Brom are keen to sell McManaman, who infamously injured Newcastle defender Massadio Haidara with a crude challenge while playing for Wigan three years ago.

West Brom head coach Tony Pulis said: “I expect McManaman to leave. We’ll get our money back (£4.75m) on him.” However, Newcastle’s interest could depend on Sissoko departing.

Meanwhile, Newcastle striker Adam Armstrong has joined Barnsley on loan until January. Tykes boss Paul Heckingbottom said of Armstrong: “His talent and goal scoring abilities are clear to see as he was excellent in League One last season (on loan at Coventry).”