Daryl Murphy reacts to his surprise move to Newcastle

Daryl Murphy has become Newcastle United's 10th summer signing.

The striker has joined from Ipswich Town for an undisclosed fee.

Murphy – who scored 67 goals from 225 appearances for the Portman Road club – has signed a two-year deal at St James's Park.

The Republic of Ireland international said: "I'm absolutely delighted to get it over the line and really looking forward to it.

"When I knew the club was interested, it was a no-brainer for me so I'm happy it's all done.

"I think with the squad of players that the club have now, there's no reason why we shouldn't be there or thereabouts come the end of the season."

United manager Rafa Benitez added: "Daryl has experience, and has proven that he can score goals in the Championship.

"He gives us another option in attack, and we could see from this weekend's game against Brighton that we needed more bodies up front.

"Daryl has a good attitude, and he can be very important for us this season."

Newcastle are also close to a deal for Palermo defender Achraf Lazaar, who was at St James's Park to see yesterday's 2-0 win over Brighton and Hove Albion.